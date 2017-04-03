Deputy saves passenger from burning car

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

Corporal David Yun was driving north on Kanner Highway Saturday afternoon when he noticed a crowd started to gather around a smoking vehicle near the Race Trac gas station.

A 66-ear-old woman from Stuart had a medical episode. Her car crossed four lanes of traffic, struck a light pole, bringing it down, then finally came to rest after hitting a tree.

As more help arrived, an off duty Miramar firefighter was already getting that driver out to safety. Deputy Yun went around to the other side of the car to get the 86-year-old passenger out.

“He was really disoriented. At first, he refused to get out the car," said Deputy Yun on Monday at the scene of the accident.

After Deputy Yun convinced that man to get out of the car, he got him over to the sidewalk and then seconds later, there was a loud explosion.

“It was on fire, getting hot really fast. You could feel the explosion, hear the explosion, see debris flying across the sidewalk.. the road," said Deputy Yun.

The victims were both taken to the hospital.

“It was one of those situations where you know if you don’t do something, someone is not going to make it," said Deputy Yun.

Deputy Yun doesn’t consider himself a hero. He was just doing his job.

“You do the job for a reason. You want to help people. You always do what’s right. It was definitely a heart racing experience.”

