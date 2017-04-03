Deputy saves passenger from burning car - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Deputy saves passenger from burning car

Corporal David Yun was driving north on Kanner Highway Saturday afternoon when he noticed a crowd started to gather around a smoking vehicle near the Race Trac gas station.

A 66-ear-old woman from Stuart had a medical episode.  Her car crossed four lanes of traffic, struck a light pole, bringing it down, then finally came to rest after hitting a tree.

As more help arrived, an off duty Miramar firefighter was already getting that driver out to safety. Deputy Yun went around to the other side of the car to get the 86-year-old passenger out.

“He was really disoriented.  At first, he refused to get out the car," said Deputy Yun on Monday at the scene of the accident.

After Deputy Yun convinced that man to get out of the car, he got him over to the sidewalk and then seconds later, there was a loud explosion.

“It was on fire, getting hot really fast. You could feel the explosion, hear the explosion, see debris flying across the sidewalk.. the road," said Deputy Yun.

The victims were both taken to the hospital.

“It was one of those situations where you know if you don’t do something, someone is not going to make it," said Deputy Yun.

Deputy Yun doesn’t consider himself a hero.  He was just doing his job.

“You do the job for a reason. You want to help people. You always do what’s right. It was definitely a heart racing experience.”

