South Florida Mega Job Fair coming to town

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

The South Florida Mega Job Fair is coming to West Palm Beach Tuesday.

Over 30 companies will be at the West Palm Beach Marriott Hotel to fill 1,500 or more jobs, with most conducting on the spot interviews.

The job fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1001 Okeechobee Boulevard.

The event is sponsored by Iheartradio, WPTV NewsChannel 5 & Sage Dental

Here are some of the participating companies:

WPTV Channel 5 News is interviewing for News Producers, Investigative Multimedia Journalists, Reporters, Digital Reporters, Executive Producers, Chief Photographers, Photographers, Associate Producer – part time, Multimedia Journalists, Account Executives, Sales Marketing Coordinators, Creative Services Directors and Maintenance Engineers!

IHeartradio will be taking applicants for Account Executives to work in their West Palm Beach location. With Iheart you will work for the largest Broadcast company in the world and with 11 Radio stations local and some of the best talent around!

Sage Dental has over 30 openings in West Palm Beach, Treasure Coast, Broward and Dade counties! They will be conducting interviews for Dental Assistants, Dental Office Mangers, Dental Hygienists, Patient Care Advocates, IT Administrators, Regional Directors and Assistant Controllers! They offer 401K, PTO and lots of room to grow!

ALDI is looking to hire Store Associates, Shift Managers and Manager Trainees for Palm Springs, Lake Park, Royal Palm Beach and West Palm Beach! They offer outstanding compensation and will be conducting on the spot interviews at the event!

BF Saul: Towneplace Suites and Springhill Suites is will be conducting on the spot interviews and job offers for 10 hotel openings inn Boca! They offer 401k, vacation and sick time off, 5 free nights at BF Saul portfolio properties, free life insurance, health, dental, vision and more!

VI @ Lakeside Village is hiring for line cooks, CNAs and kitchen attendants in Lantana! They were voted the #1 Top Place to Work in Palm Beach County last year and offer excellent benefits and a great work environment!

Comcast is hiring over 100 Residential Outside Sales Representatives, Business Account Executives, Inside Sales Representatives, Retail Sales Consultants and Communications Technicians Throughout Palm Beach/Broward/St. Lucie Counties. They will be conducting on the spot interviews and they offer excellent benefits including Complementary home cable and internet service!

Fortunoff Backyard Store will be interviewing Key Holders as well as full and part time Sales Associates to work in the Wellington location! They offer hourly wage plus commission as well as 401k for full AND part time workers!

New Horizons Computer Learning Center is hiring for 15 B2B Sales reps, Educational Consultants, Directors of Admissions, Administrative Assistants, Clerical, Data Specialists and Office Assistants in Dade, Broward and Palm Beach County! They were voted the best place to work by the South Florida Business Journal and are the world’s largest independent technology training company!

DRB Capital will be interviewing for Phone Surveyors, Associate Account Executives, Account Executives and Funding Analysts!

TruGreen will be at the event hiring for 10 outside sales representatives to work out of the Lake Worth location. Reps at Trugreen get to take part in weekly raffles for top producers, pizza and bbq parties for the teams hitting their goals plus weekly salaries and commissions without draws or chargebacks!

Admirals Cove will be conducting on the spot interviews for over 20 openings including Food and Beverage: Food Runners, Servers, Hostess, Line cooks, Maintenance Technicians, Spa/Fitness Receptionists, Housekeepers and Stewards! They are located in Jupiter and offer Insurance after 30 days, paid vacations and sick time after 1 year of employment, free employee meals, free uniforms and a generous 401K package!

Glades Drugs will be at the event doing on the spot interviews for over 100 Outbound Telephone Specialists and Enrollment Sales Specialists! They offer $14/hr, Paid Time off up to 25 accrued days and Full Time Employments Monday-Friday 8:30am-5:00pm!

Jiffy Lube will be conducting on the spot interviews for 20 Service Advisors, Lube Techs and ASE Mechanics from Stuart to Homestead!

B&I Contractors is hiring for Sheet Metal Mechanics, Sheet Metal Foreman, Pipefitters, Welders, HVAC Pipefitters and Pipefitter Helpers in West Palm Beach. They are an employee owned company and offer vacation, paid holidays, 401K, Medical, Dental, Vision, Short and Long Term Disability and the apprentice program!

The Club at Ibis will be at the event hiring for servers, barbacks, bartenders, hostess/hosts, food runners and captains!

Prudential is hiring for Financial Professionals to work in West Palm Beach, Boca Raton and Coral Gables! They offer flexible schedules, paid training and complete W2 employee benefits!

Dillards will be hiring for Visual Managers and Sales Representatives.

Carls Patio is recruiting for Retail Sales Associates and Store Managers in Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Palm Beach Gardens!

How to GET HIRED:

1. Visit jobnewsusa.com/southflorida before the event and pre-register (you can also do this at the door). On the site you will be able to view the event directory so you can see who's hiring and what jobs are available.

2. Get a game plan and research companies of interest from the directory. Develop tailored resumes for the companies you want to apply with.

3. Have a clear career focus. Be prepared with an answer to one of the first questions each recruiter is going to ask you: “So, why are you here?”.

4. Sharpen and rehearse your elevator speech. Your elevator speech can be a great response to the typical interview question, “tell me about yourself”

5. Prepare and practice responses to typical interview questions. “Tell me what you know about our organization” and “Why do you want to work here?”

6. Sketch out a few questions to ask each recruiter.

7. Dress professionally! Clean-cut, well-fitting, conservative. Bring breath mints!

8. Make a good first and lasting impression! Wait patiently in line for your chance to chat with the recruiter and make sure you ask for their contact information before leaving.

9. Jot down notes as soon as you are done with the recruiter and include these notes in your thank you email that you will send when you get home.

10. Follow up!

11. Make sure you arrange for child care the day of the event. You wouldn’t bring your child to an interview – don’t bring them to Career Fair. Career Fairs should be viewed as 30 interviews in one day!

