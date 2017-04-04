Intoxicated Florida teacher accused of letting child drive her to Waffle House

Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:36 PM EDT2018-03-22 03:36:19 GMT
(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...
Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.
(Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr)
A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...
Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.
TAMPA - Tampa police arrested a 32-year-old high school math teacher on child neglect charges for letting a 14-year-old boy drive while she was drinking.
According to police, Terra Virgin said she had five drinks and was too drunk to drive when she and the 14-year-old were pulled over near the intersection of Kennedy Boulevard and Westland Avenue around 11:15 p.m. Sunday.
Police say there was an open beer in the cup holder of the car as well.
According to police, the teen is her boyfriend's son. She told officers she wanted him to drive to Waffle House.
Virgin has been a math teacher at Freedom High School for one week, according to Hillsborough County School District spokesperson, Tanya Arja. Virgin worked at Ben Hill Middle School previously and employed by the school district since 2013.
When she is released, she will be asked to meet with the district's Office of Professional Standards.
