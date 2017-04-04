Community helps Korean War veteran - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Community helps Korean War veteran

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

    Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

    Friday, March 23 2018 10:35 AM EDT2018-03-23 14:35:36 GMT

    The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

    More >>

    The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

    More >>

  • Lawyer: $500K bond excessive for shooting suspect's brother

    Lawyer: $500K bond excessive for shooting suspect's brother

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:36 PM EDT2018-03-22 03:36:19 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 11:00 PM EDT2018-03-23 03:00:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

    Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

    More >>

    Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

    More >>

  • AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

    AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:46 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:46:35 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 8:19 PM EDT2018-03-23 00:19:52 GMT
    (Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr)(Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr)

    A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

    More >>

    A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

    More >>
    •   

Story Video: Click here

Not even 10 days ago I went to Korean War veteran Edgar Pizzaro's house and showed you his roof. It was falling apart, leaking and in danger of collapsing. On top of that, Pizzaro is fighting Parkinson's disease.
        
So after seeing his story, nine local companies came together to make a difference.

Edgar Pizarro is finally getting the help he has needed for years.
   
Pizarro and his son Alberto lived under a rotted roof with water pouring down on them every time it rained.
     
"it was heartbreaking to see a veteran in a bed like that while there's water dripping in on him and his son trying to find somewhere dry for himself to sleep while he's taking care of him. It just hit me in the heart, made me get up and do something,” said Marine Corps veteran Chris Bossler.

Bossler decided to do something big. "I knocked up on the door and I asked him if this was the gentleman I saw on the news, and he said, ‘yes sir.’ And I said, “I've been driving around looking for you for an hour and a half, but I said, “I found the house, rest assured I'll be getting a hold of you on Monday, you'll be getting a new roof.’”

And in just a few days Bossler did more than worry about the roof. He convinced local companies to donate materials and other contractors to install new gutters and even rip out the moldy walls and put new drywall in.

Pizzaro's children are grateful that dad will be safe and dry.

Bossler's roofing crew spent the entire day making sure that the house would be completely waterproof.

Over the next week, others will get the rest of the house taken care of.
 
Even the Village of Palm Springs pitched in, with employees covering the permitting costs.
 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.