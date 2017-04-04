Community helps Korean War veteran

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments.

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for stronger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers.

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

Not even 10 days ago I went to Korean War veteran Edgar Pizzaro's house and showed you his roof. It was falling apart, leaking and in danger of collapsing. On top of that, Pizzaro is fighting Parkinson's disease.



So after seeing his story, nine local companies came together to make a difference.

Edgar Pizarro is finally getting the help he has needed for years.



Pizarro and his son Alberto lived under a rotted roof with water pouring down on them every time it rained.



"it was heartbreaking to see a veteran in a bed like that while there's water dripping in on him and his son trying to find somewhere dry for himself to sleep while he's taking care of him. It just hit me in the heart, made me get up and do something,” said Marine Corps veteran Chris Bossler.

Bossler decided to do something big. "I knocked up on the door and I asked him if this was the gentleman I saw on the news, and he said, ‘yes sir.’ And I said, “I've been driving around looking for you for an hour and a half, but I said, “I found the house, rest assured I'll be getting a hold of you on Monday, you'll be getting a new roof.’”

And in just a few days Bossler did more than worry about the roof. He convinced local companies to donate materials and other contractors to install new gutters and even rip out the moldy walls and put new drywall in.

Pizzaro's children are grateful that dad will be safe and dry.

Bossler's roofing crew spent the entire day making sure that the house would be completely waterproof.

Over the next week, others will get the rest of the house taken care of.



Even the Village of Palm Springs pitched in, with employees covering the permitting costs.

