Travel restrictions with two presidents in town

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

President Donald Trump will host Chinese President, Xi Jinping this week so prepare for more travel restrictions.

A new FAA advisory says the president will land at Palm Beach International Airport sometime after two p-m Thursday.



He will host the president of China Thursday night at Mar-a-Lago.

The pair will continue talks on Friday.

The town of Palm Beach has issued the following travel advisory:

Traffic will be very heavy and delays are expected on South Ocean Blvd (south of Mar-a-Lago) as well as on Southern Blvd on these days. It’s been reported that President Xi will be staying at the Eau Palm Beach Resort and Spa in Manalapan but plans to with meet with President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago on April 6 and 7. The parking lots at Phipps Ocean Park (north and south lots) and Kreusler Park will be closed on April 6 and 7. The Phipps Tennis Center will be closed on these two days and access to the public beach will not be permitted through the parking lots. The Town is also expecting heavy traffic in the mid-town area. We’ve been advised that there are approximately 40 buses that will be traveling with people in Town for President Xi’s visit and some are expected to come to the mid-town area.

Although the talks with the president of China will conclude Friday, President Trump is not expected to leave until Sunday.

Air travel restrictions are in place until 10:30 p.m. April 9th.