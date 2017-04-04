Travel restrictions with two presidents in town - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Travel restrictions with two presidents in town

President Donald Trump will host Chinese President, Xi Jinping this week so prepare for more travel restrictions.

A new FAA advisory says the president will land at Palm Beach International Airport sometime after two p-m Thursday.
   
He will host the president of China Thursday night at Mar-a-Lago.

The pair will continue talks on Friday.

The town of Palm Beach has issued the following travel advisory:

Traffic will be very heavy and delays are expected on South Ocean Blvd (south of Mar-a-Lago) as well as on Southern Blvd on these days. It’s been reported that President Xi will be staying at the Eau Palm Beach Resort and Spa in Manalapan but plans to with meet with President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago on April 6 and 7. 

The parking lots at Phipps Ocean Park (north and south lots) and Kreusler Park will be closed on April 6 and 7. The Phipps Tennis Center will be closed on these two days and access to the public beach will not be permitted through the parking lots. 

The Town is also expecting heavy traffic in the mid-town area. We’ve been advised that there are approximately 40 buses that will be traveling with people in Town for President Xi’s visit and some are expected to come to the mid-town area. 

Although the talks with the president of China will conclude Friday, President Trump is not expected to leave until Sunday.

Air travel restrictions are in place until 10:30 p.m. April 9th.

