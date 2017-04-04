PBC schools educate students on railroad safety - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PBC schools educate students on railroad safety

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

    Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

    Friday, March 23 2018 10:35 AM EDT2018-03-23 14:35:36 GMT

    The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

    More >>

    The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

    More >>

  • Lawyer: $500K bond excessive for shooting suspect's brother

    Lawyer: $500K bond excessive for shooting suspect's brother

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:36 PM EDT2018-03-22 03:36:19 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 11:00 PM EDT2018-03-23 03:00:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

    Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

    More >>

    Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

    More >>

  • AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

    AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:46 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:46:35 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 8:19 PM EDT2018-03-23 00:19:52 GMT
    (Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr)(Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr)

    A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

    More >>

    A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

    More >>
    •   

Story Video: Click here

It's full speed ahead for All Aboard Florida.

Construction on the new service continues, as the new high speed railway prepares to alter the way folks commute in our area.

It's not just the adults feeling the impact, however, the Palm Beach County School District is trying to get the word out for the safety of your children. 

"The end goal is safety - particularly when there's something new coming to town,” says Amity Schuyler with the school district.

If you're one of the 42,000 families living near the Brightline track, you can expect to see mailers talking about railroad safety in the coming days.

With Brightline rolling through town by summer, the railways will be busier and trains will come through more often.

For families living near the track, that could spell danger.

“They very brightly colored, they're shaped in a really neat way, and it's only natural that kids are going to be attracted to them,” Schuyler says.

Among the material that will be handed out, a poster, a brochure, even a pledge card offering the do's and don’ts of crossing tracks.

Schuyler says some of the instruction will be coming to classrooms as well, as an instructional video is in the works.

“We remember all sorts of safety during the summer - bike safety, water safety, playground safety. This is going to be a nuance that's important to talk to with kids.”

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.