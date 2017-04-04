PBC job market feels squeeze by technology

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

The warning form experts at Monday's "Managing the Disruption" conference is clear: Technology is replacing jobs at an increasing rate. It's something that's already felt at the job market in Palm Beach County.

"(Technological skill) is not asked - it's required," said Nicole Anderson from West Palm Beach, who was at the job fair on Tuesday.

Experts are warning that in the near future a worker can't rely on the same skill set for an entire career. Instead workers will have to constantly be learning.

"I'll have to keep learning for the rest of my life, for the rest of my career," said Michael Chronicle.

Chronicle just invested in an internet technology boot camp to enhance his chances of getting a new job, despite the fact he already has a bachelors degree in the field.

"With what I knew from the past, I'm just not marketable enough," chronicle said.

Anderson, who has been a lab technician for 13 years, said the same is true for the medical profession.

"Technology changes by the hour, minute and second," Anderson said.

For the mother of two it meant branching out and doing whatever job she can get for now.

"I do bartending, cashiering," Anderson said. "You take the pay cut because you know you need the money."