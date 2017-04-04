Drought remains as Lake O levels decline

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. - It's really dry out there. So dry in fact that Lake Okeechobee water levels sit around 12.5 feet. If Lake O levels continue to drop, we could be facing a call to conserve.

In Okeechobee, Gary Ritter hasn't seen conditions like this in years.

"We are getting into a situation like we were in 2006," says Ritter. "Restricted at the times of the day when we could water."

We're not at that point yet, however The South Florida Water Management District are encouraging people to be aware.

Okeechobee City Administrator Marcos Monte de Oca says he is informing the public.

"County wide for us."

There's something else he's worried about these days. It's Lake Okeechobee's water levels.

"Now we start seeing lot closures."

The lake is key to tourism in Okeechobee County and if the levels are too low, people may not want to come to the area.

"Tourism for us with anybody fishing and many of those water sports activities. The other is our agriculture. That's our life blood," says Monte de Oca.

The hope now is rain is in the future.

