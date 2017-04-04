Advocating for local sexual assault victims

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - Julie Weil wrote a message of hope on a flag, then placed it in the ground. Her's is one of hundreds of messages from sexual assault survivors. It's been a long road for Julie, since her life changed 12 years ago.

"It happened in Miami Dade County and my two children and I were abducted from our church by a stranger and I was driven out of the Everglades and raped multiple times," Julie said.



Julie told NewsChannel 5 the man responsible is now in prison, where he'll spend the rest of his life. She spends her life now as an advocate for others.

This month is a call to action to speak out.

"In 2016 about 668 people reported instances of sexual violence here in our county, so it's happening, we are not living in a bubble. this is happening in all of our neighborhoods in our county," she added.

Those who need help, can go the Butterfly House in Wellington for support.

"We have a sexual assault response team that works closely with law enforcement and the State Attorney's Office to make sure victims have a voice to make sure that cases are prosecuted to make sure the kits are tested," Carol Messam-Gordon with Palm Beach County Victim Services said.

"Sexual violence is one of the hardest things to heal from, because it violates the most inmate part of who you are. I guess the message we want to get out there is to start by believing," Juie added.

Healing Through The Arts will take place Friday, April 7, from 4:30 p.m.-7:00 p.m., at CityPlace in West Palm Beach

For more information, call Palm Beach County Victim Services at 561-625-2526.

