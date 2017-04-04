Gov. airs commerical to protect tourism agencies - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Gov. airs commerical to protect tourism agencies

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

    Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

    Friday, March 23 2018 10:35 AM EDT2018-03-23 14:35:36 GMT

    The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

    More >>

    The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

    More >>

  • Lawyer: $500K bond excessive for shooting suspect's brother

    Lawyer: $500K bond excessive for shooting suspect's brother

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:36 PM EDT2018-03-22 03:36:19 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 11:00 PM EDT2018-03-23 03:00:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

    Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

    More >>

    Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

    More >>

  • AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

    AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:46 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:46:35 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 8:19 PM EDT2018-03-23 00:19:52 GMT
    (Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr)(Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr)

    A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

    More >>

    A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

    More >>
    •   

In a new  and very blunt television commercial, Governor Rick Scott wants to make one thing clear.

He is against the bill making its way through the state legislature that would make deep cuts to Visit Florida and eliminate Enterprise Florida.

“If the politicians in Tallahassee say they don’t want to market our state and we lose tourists then we lose jobs,” says Scott in the commercial. “If we lost two percent of the jobs in tourism, that’s 28 thousand jobs.”

Visit Florida markets the state and draws in tourists through ad campaigns.

Enterprise Florida offers incentives to convince companies to move to Florida.

Supporters of the bill say the programs waste tax money. However, opponents argue they create and sustain jobs.
 
Tuesday, the Palm Beach County Commission were scheduled to vote on a resolution, siding with Governor Scott in his fight to save the two tourism agencies.

“In my district alone we had a half million dollars in a grant from Visit Florida to support the equestrian industry,” said Commissioner McKinlay. “That helps them market nationally and internationally.”

Our local tourism agency, Discover the Palm Beaches believes if both agencies go away there would be a multi-billion dollar impact to our local economy.

“It’s important for us to continue to market what we have to offer and bring those tourists here to what we consider the best part of Florida,” said Ashley Svarney with Discover the Palm Beaches.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.