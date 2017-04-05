Felon charged in PBC shooting, home invasion - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Felon charged in PBC shooting, home invasion

A Palm Beach County man, who is a 16-time convicted felon, faces multiple charges in connection with a home invasion and shooting Sunday morning.

David Bott, 27, was arrested Tuesday in the case and scheduled to be in court Wednesday morning.

The sheriff’s office said just after 5 a.m. Sunday deputies responded to the area of 4300 Okeechobee Blvd. after a man was shot.

The victim said he was returning to his apartment along Haverhill Commons Circle when he was attacked by an unknown man.

The victim said he stopped by his home to let his dog outside when he was greeted by the attacker, later identified as Bott.

The resident was pistol-whipped in the face and forced to open the door of his home for the attacker.

The police report said Bott demanded money and property from the victim, and then ransacked his bedroom.

Bott then fired a gun, striking the victim in the leg after authorities said the resident would not open a safe.

After a fight, the resident said he was able to free himself and ran outside.

Police said Bott then fired three more shots, hitting the resident twice in the lower left leg.

Bott then is accused of stealing the man’s vehicle and fleeing the scene.  He was later arrested on Tuesday and charged with attempted murder, home invasion, carjacking with a firearm and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

The victim sustained three gunshot wounds and transported the St. Mary’s Medical Center for treatment.

