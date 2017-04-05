Felon charged in PBC shooting, home invasion

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

A Palm Beach County man, who is a 16-time convicted felon, faces multiple charges in connection with a home invasion and shooting Sunday morning.

David Bott, 27, was arrested Tuesday in the case and scheduled to be in court Wednesday morning.

The sheriff’s office said just after 5 a.m. Sunday deputies responded to the area of 4300 Okeechobee Blvd. after a man was shot.

The victim said he was returning to his apartment along Haverhill Commons Circle when he was attacked by an unknown man.

The victim said he stopped by his home to let his dog outside when he was greeted by the attacker, later identified as Bott.

The resident was pistol-whipped in the face and forced to open the door of his home for the attacker.

The police report said Bott demanded money and property from the victim, and then ransacked his bedroom.

Bott then fired a gun, striking the victim in the leg after authorities said the resident would not open a safe.

After a fight, the resident said he was able to free himself and ran outside.

Police said Bott then fired three more shots, hitting the resident twice in the lower left leg.

Bott then is accused of stealing the man’s vehicle and fleeing the scene. He was later arrested on Tuesday and charged with attempted murder, home invasion, carjacking with a firearm and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

The victim sustained three gunshot wounds and transported the St. Mary’s Medical Center for treatment.

