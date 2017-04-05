Riding to remember

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- Law enforcement officers from throughout the state have traded in their patrol cars for bicycles this week.

They are taking part in the 20th annual Tour de Force ride.

The group is biking nearly 300 miles from North Miami Beach to Daytona Beach.

They gathered in Port St. Lucie Wednesday morning headed for Palm Bay.

The organization raises money for families that have lost a loved one in the line of duty.

This year, 7 new names will be placed on the wall of honor

There was one special member of the ride this week.

Lisa Smith lost her husband in 1997 to a drunk driver and is riding for the first time. “I thought this was a really cool tribute to him. Always keeping his memory alive and that’s what I think these organizations are so amazing with.”

“There’s folks that have come from as far away as New York and there’s an officer from Belize in Central America that is riding here as well,” said Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Kevin O’Brien.

The group has raised $56,000 on this ride and more than a $1,000,000 since it started two decades ago.



There they go! @FLTDF on way to Palm Bay from PSL. pic.twitter.com/wSwLTMNCDl — Jon Shainman (@JonShainman) April 5, 2017

