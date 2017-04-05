UK woman who urinated on Trump course loses case - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

UK woman who urinated on Trump course loses case

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

    Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

    Friday, March 23 2018 10:35 AM EDT2018-03-23 14:35:36 GMT

    The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

    More >>

    The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

    More >>

  • Lawyer: $500K bond excessive for shooting suspect's brother

    Lawyer: $500K bond excessive for shooting suspect's brother

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:36 PM EDT2018-03-22 03:36:19 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 11:00 PM EDT2018-03-23 03:00:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

    Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

    More >>

    Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

    More >>

  • AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

    AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:46 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:46:35 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 8:19 PM EDT2018-03-23 00:19:52 GMT
    (Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr)(Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr)

    A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

    More >>

    A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

    More >>
    •   

LONDON (AP) -- A British woman who was photographed urinating on a golf course in Scotland founded by U.S. President Donald Trump lost her demand for damages on Wednesday but said she was "very relieved" that her name had been cleared.

Carol Rohan Beyts, 62, a longtime campaigner against the course in northeast Scotland, said staff breached data protection laws by secretly taking pictures of her in April 2016.

Beyts, who says she has bladder problems and had no choice but to urinate in a sand dune, sought 3,000 pounds ($3,700) in damages from Trump International Golf Links Scotland.

The firm said staff members were collecting evidence of a criminal act.

A judge at Edinburgh Sheriff Court said Beyts shouldn't have been filmed but declined to award damages, saying her distress was not caused by the company's failure to register under the Data Protection Act.

The judge, Donald Corke, warned that people "taking pictures of females urinating in the countryside put themselves at real risk of prosecution under public order or voyeurism."

After the ruling, Beyts said she was "very relieved."

"I was only interested in clearing my name when the Trump organization representative spoke of me committing a deliberate and shameful act within a few hundred feet of the clubhouse in full view of staff and guests," she said.

Trump International Golf Links said it was "satisfied that justice has prevailed," accusing Beyts of seeking publicity.

"We are a fully operational golf and leisure resort, with public restrooms," the resort said in a statement. "Had her intentions been honorable she would have used the facilities available to her."

Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.