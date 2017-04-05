UK woman who urinated on Trump course loses case

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

LONDON (AP) -- A British woman who was photographed urinating on a golf course in Scotland founded by U.S. President Donald Trump lost her demand for damages on Wednesday but said she was "very relieved" that her name had been cleared.

Carol Rohan Beyts, 62, a longtime campaigner against the course in northeast Scotland, said staff breached data protection laws by secretly taking pictures of her in April 2016.

Beyts, who says she has bladder problems and had no choice but to urinate in a sand dune, sought 3,000 pounds ($3,700) in damages from Trump International Golf Links Scotland.

The firm said staff members were collecting evidence of a criminal act.

A judge at Edinburgh Sheriff Court said Beyts shouldn't have been filmed but declined to award damages, saying her distress was not caused by the company's failure to register under the Data Protection Act.

The judge, Donald Corke, warned that people "taking pictures of females urinating in the countryside put themselves at real risk of prosecution under public order or voyeurism."

After the ruling, Beyts said she was "very relieved."

"I was only interested in clearing my name when the Trump organization representative spoke of me committing a deliberate and shameful act within a few hundred feet of the clubhouse in full view of staff and guests," she said.

Trump International Golf Links said it was "satisfied that justice has prevailed," accusing Beyts of seeking publicity.

"We are a fully operational golf and leisure resort, with public restrooms," the resort said in a statement. "Had her intentions been honorable she would have used the facilities available to her."