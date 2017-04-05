Student faces drug & weapons charges in PSL - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Student faces drug & weapons charges in PSL

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- A Port St. Lucie High School student is facing drug and weapons charges after detectives noticed paraphernalia and a knife in his vehicle.

A deputy, working as the School Resource Officer, was alerted by the Dean of Students that he observed what appeared to be drug paraphernalia in the vehicle of student Alexander Nieves.

The deputy says he could observe in plain view a silver metal container in the center console, which appeared to be a grinder used for marijuana use.

The deputy says he could also see a black knife handle with a serrated back side in the opening just below the radio.

The deputy requested a K-9 officer to come and check a row of vehicles in the school parking lot. The deputy says he did not tell the deputy with the K-9 officer which vehicle he suspected contained the paraphernalia.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office says the K-9 officer alerted on Alexander Nieves' vehicle.

Nieves' vehicle was searched and deputies recovered the grinder from the center console, which tested positive for marijuana, a knife just over 7" long, and a red plastic bong that was concealed under a towel in the rear floorboard behind the driver's seat.

