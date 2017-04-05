Thousands fail background checks for Uber, Lyft

Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:36 PM EDT2018-03-22 03:36:19 GMT
(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...
Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.
A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.
Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.
BOSTON (AP) -- Massachusetts officials say more than 10 percent of people who applied to drive for ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft failed a required background check.
More than 62,000 drivers were approved, including some who applied to drive for both companies.More than 8,200 failed the background checks, which are required under a 2016 state law that officials have called the most stringent in the country.
Of the applicants who were denied, the figures released Wednesday show the largest number were turned away because their license had been suspended, they had been licensed to drive for less than three years, or they had multiple serious driving offenses.
More than 300 applicants had felony convictions on their record and 51 were registered sex offenders.
Uber officials criticized the screening process as "unfair and unjust" to drivers.