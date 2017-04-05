Judge clarifies gag order in Dippolito case

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

The judge who ordered lawyers involved in the third Dalia Dippolito murder-for-hire trial ruled that the YouTube video of the police sting operation that led to her arrest can stay online.

Judge Glenn Kelley told attorneys that the gag order applies only to them and he has no authority over videos or posts that are already public.

State prosecutors had no arguments for Judge Kelley after Dalia Dippolito's defense attorney Greg Rosenfeld presented his case.

"I don't know why we're here, judge," said Craig Williams, state prosecutor.

Dalia Dippolito is charged with hiring a hit man to murder her husband. Her attorney, Greg Rosenfeld asked the judge to make prosecutors show why they are not in violation of the judge's recent gag order forcing attorneys to remain silent and not make any public comments about the case until a jury is sworn in for Dippolito's third trial.

Rosenfeld argued a video posted on YouTube by the Boynton Beach Police Department that shows Dippolito being made to believe her husband is dead is part of the state's case, yet it's still posted online for anyone to see. The judge denied the defense's motion.

"The video is not an extrajudicial comment by counsel, that's not a violation of my order," said Judge Glenn Kelley. The gag order does not apply to Dippolito or her family. Still, defense attorneys say their client is not speaking. They are planning to file an appeal on the gag order. "My concerns with going forward deal primarily with Ms. Dippolito having a voice and clearly by speaking out she would be waiving her fifth amendment rights and as her attorney, Mr. Claypool as her attorney, we obviously don't want her to do that," said Rosenfeld. Rosenfeld also wants the gag order to include the attorney who is representing Mike Dippolito, Dippolito's ex-husband who is also expected to testify in the trial. Judge Kelley said he would consider the idea of modifying the gag order.

