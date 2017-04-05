DEA working with China to combat opioid epidemic

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - On Thursday, the President of China will arrive in Palm Beach County, which is maybe the capital of overdoses in Florida due to fentanyl and carfentanil. Drug Enforcement Administration agents say those deadly synthetic opioids are coming here illegally through China.

DEA agents are already in talks with the Chinese government to crack down on labs manufacturing and shipping fentanyl. The Chinese President's visit, they say, can only help that effort. DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge John McKenna says just a month ago China outlawed carfentanil.

Behind the scenes, the DEA office in West Palm Beach has been making moves to take deadly opioids off our streets.

"We make small buys of heroin throughout the county, Martin County, St. Lucie, in all my area of responsibility and we test it to see what's on the street," said McKenna.

In the last year, fentanyl and carfentanil have popped up as the main ingredients, in some deadly cases the only ingredient in what's being sold on the street as heroin.

"You're playing rush and roulette basically. You might as well just put a gun to your head and spin the barrel cause you don't know what you're getting," added Agent McKenna.

McKenna says the drugs are coming from labs in China.

"I have one of my agents whose doing a very big international case, has visited China twice and we've gotten to the point with the Chinese government and the Chinese law enforcement over there that we're exchanging information and we have an open dialogue," said McKenna.

A dialogue about creating stronger laws in China to crack down on manufacturers who fly under the radar by changing formulas in the substances. They create a new compound that's not illegal to export our of China.

"Any derivative of a certain substance would be illegal here. You just can’t change one molecule or add something to it or subtract to it. It would still be illegal here because it's basically the same substance. That's what we’re trying to share with the Chinese and our counterparts over there and they are very receptive to it," added McKenna.

Agent McKenna says the Chinese President's visit with President Donald Trump in Palm Beach County may strengthen efforts already in motion.

"With the President of China meeting our President, it can only help," said McKenna.

Scripps Only Content 2017