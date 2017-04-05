Several anti-China protests expected in PBC

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - The sign the woman on Palm Beach was holding on says the Chinese government stole her property. She was one of several Chinese protesters holding up signs Wednesday to send a message the day before Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives for a meeting with President Trump in Palm Beach County.

Many more protesters from different groups and with different agendas are expected on Thursday.

“China is bullying the whole region right now and there needs to be a policy to stop them,” said Huy Nguyen, president of the Vietnamese American Community Association of South Florida.

The group is planning to protest and they’re expecting over 500 people from across the country to attend their protest from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. along Flagler Dr.

“We want to make sure they (Chinese leaders) hear our voice and that the President hears our voice,” Nguyen said.

Suddenly, international conflicts have made it to the stage of Palm Beach County.

“We’re seeing a whole new level of attention on what’s going on with world leaders here in Palm Beach County,” said Brian Crowley, WPTV political analyst.

Crowley said the Chinese President could be the most controversial world leader to visit the region yet.

“Right now, there’s a lot of concern what the Chinese are doing particularly in the South China Sea,” Crowley said.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said his office is well prepared.

“We’ve done our homework,” Bradshaw said. “We’ve talked with other jurisdictions that have had the President of China there. You’ve got a lot of different fractions there.”

Bradshaw said it’s the largest security undertaking in the area since he’s been in office and compared the staffing levels to those during natural disasters.

