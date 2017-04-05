Two large brush fires on the Treasure Coast

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

Dry conditions, warm temperatures and steady winds helped create to two large brush fires on the Treasure Coast Wednesday, becoming some of the largest fires so far this year.

In Western St. Lucie County, near Glades Cut-Off Road, fire crews had a 130-acre brush fire 100% contained by Wednesday evening.

Fire fighters closely monitored both fire sites through the night.

In Martin County, firefighters allowed the fire to burn itself out slowly, as accessing the fire was a challenge.

Battalion Chief Christian Montoya drove us around the plow line to see the conditions they deal with.

Getting through the thick vegetation was an obvious challenge. Plow trucks also struggled to get through the brush.

Meanwhile, winds stirred up embers and caused the fire to spread.

“Obviously with the rough terrain, it makes it hard to stay ahead of it and contain it. You get the spot overs, and the winds shift and change. You get a lot of smoke laying down so it just makes it hard to see,” Montoya said.

In St. Lucie County, flames spread quickly through palmetto and pine trees, quickly creating smoky conditions.

In both fires, no homes or properties were jeopardized.

“We had some livestock on the property. There were some tractors and stuff that we moved but there were no structures in danger,” Montoya said.

The Florida Forest Service says the fire risk remains high Thursday.

They also warn conditions could be smoky in the morning for people living near, or driving by those areas.





