Two large brush fires on the Treasure Coast - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Two large brush fires on the Treasure Coast

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

    Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

    Friday, March 23 2018 10:35 AM EDT2018-03-23 14:35:36 GMT

    The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

    More >>

    The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

    More >>

  • Lawyer: $500K bond excessive for shooting suspect's brother

    Lawyer: $500K bond excessive for shooting suspect's brother

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:36 PM EDT2018-03-22 03:36:19 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 11:00 PM EDT2018-03-23 03:00:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

    Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

    More >>

    Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

    More >>

  • AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

    AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:46 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:46:35 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 8:19 PM EDT2018-03-23 00:19:52 GMT
    (Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr)(Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr)

    A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

    More >>

    A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

    More >>
    •   

Dry conditions, warm temperatures and steady winds helped create to two large brush fires on the Treasure Coast Wednesday, becoming some of the largest fires so far this year.

In Indiantown, fire crews battled a brush fire at least 200 acres in size, near Allapattah Road, according to the Florida Forest Service. That fire was 80% contained by 9:30 Wednesday night. The Florida Forest Service says that fire likely started because of lightning.

In Western St. Lucie County, near Glades Cut-Off Road, fire crews had a 130-acre brush fire 100% contained by Wednesday evening.

Fire fighters closely monitored both fire sites through the night.

In Martin County, firefighters allowed the fire to burn itself out slowly, as accessing the fire was a challenge.

Battalion Chief Christian Montoya drove us around the plow line to see the conditions they deal with.

Getting through the thick vegetation was an obvious challenge. Plow trucks also struggled to get through the brush.

Meanwhile, winds stirred up embers and caused the fire to spread.

“Obviously with the rough terrain, it makes it hard to stay ahead of it and contain it. You get the spot overs, and the winds shift and change. You get a lot of smoke laying down so it just makes it hard to see,” Montoya said.

In St. Lucie County, flames spread quickly through palmetto and pine trees, quickly creating smoky conditions.

In both fires, no homes or properties were jeopardized.

“We had some livestock on the property. There were some tractors and stuff that we moved but there were no structures in danger,” Montoya said.

The Florida Forest Service says the fire risk remains high Thursday.

They also warn conditions could be smoky in the morning for people living near, or driving by those areas.


 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.