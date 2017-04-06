St. Lucie veterinarians shocked by dog's abuse

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

The Humane Society of St. Lucie County deals with tough cases of animal abuse all the time. A case in St Lucie County is being called one of the worst they have seen.

Veterinarians say the conditions little Nikki, a pit mix, came from were horrifying.

“It was obviously just a house of horrors knowing that she wasn't provided food, water, basic necessities that she needed,” said David Lynch, the spokesman for the Humane Society of St. Lucie County. “Every day must have been a complete struggle for her just to survive.”

With no body fat, covered in sores and her hind paw missing, deputies had no choice but to arrest the dog's owner. Genita Hedgepeth, 52, of the 3100 block of Avenue T, faces an animal cruelty charge.

“I'm just shocked that anybody would do such a thing to a precious dog,” said Lynch.

Now, veterinarians are working hard to nurse Nikki back to health. “We make sure she's fed twice a day and starting to put on weight,” explained Lynch. “She weighs 20 pounds when she should be 50 to 60 pounds.”

She gets around on her hind paw that’s now a stub. How it got that way and for how long she's been suffering is a mystery.

“Unfortunately, her leg will have to be amputated but that will stop the spread of the infection and relieve her of a lot of the distress,” said Lynch.

Wednesday afternoon, Nikki left to a caring foster home for the very first time while her owner is now free on bond.

“I do hope whatever punishment she is facing that she receives the maximum amount,” said Lynch.

Officials say the dog will be ready for a forever home in a few months.

