Crews respond to fire at gated community

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

Fire officials said two people were displaced by an overnight fire at gated community in suburban Lake Worth.

Around 3:47 a.m. Thursday, first responders were called to The Fountains located at 4070 Tivoli Ct. off of Lake Worth Road.

When crews arrived, smoke was coming from the second story of a three-story complex.

Firefighters entered the apartment and located the fire in a back bedroom.

Residents on the third floor and second floor were evacuated for safety.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control quickly and prevent it from spreading to other apartments. The two residents of the unit were able to get out safely.

Fire investigators were on location throughout the morning determining the cause of the fire.

The Red Cross said they are assisting the people affected with food, clothing and temporary lodging.

#fireinvestigators remain on location of early morning fire on Tivoli Court, @SFLRedCross assisting 2 residents pic.twitter.com/3RaiWR5bAZ — PBC Fire Rescue (@PBCFR) April 6, 2017

Fire out and fire rescue is leaving the scene on Tivoli court in the Fountains By Lake Worth Road and Jog pic.twitter.com/pYt6y88S4T — Johann Hoffend (@Chopper5WPTV) April 6, 2017

Early morning #Fire on Tivoli Court in the Fountains Development, smoke from 2nd floor on arrival, @PBCFR crews still on location — PBC Fire Rescue (@PBCFR) April 6, 2017

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt.

