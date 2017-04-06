Trump, Xi meeting to impact PB County drivers

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - Crews were busy Wednesday preparing for both President Donald Trump and China’s president to arrive in Palm Beach County on Thursday.

RELATED: Click here for list of road closures | Sheriff says county ready

As of 8 a.m. Thursday, all forms of travel are prohibited on South Ocean Blvd from the intersection of South County Road to Southern Boulevard. The travel restrictions extend eastward to the Atlantic Ocean.

CNN reports that President Xi Jinping will arrive at Palm Beach International Airport at 12:40 p.m. Thursday.

President Trump and Air Force One are expected to land at PBIA around 2:35 p.m.

On Wednesday, just a quick drive down A1A in Lantana, and it was pretty obvious someone important is coming to town.

You’ll see everything from welcome signs to protest signs. And you can’t miss the extra security.

“I noticed all the barricades that they put up," said John Ames, a South Palm Beach resident.

The security measures include a high metal fencing that now lines parts of the road near the Eau Palm Beach Resort and Spa. That’s the hotel where China’s president will be staying.



“I think that it’s very good,” said Carol Finiani, a Boynton Beach resident. “And I think that people in Florida should be proud.”

The high profile visit is already attracting some people, including curious bystanders, protesters and a handful of international journalists. However, for others its already a deterrent.

“Probably just try to avoid this all together,” said Ames, referring to the anticipated congestion.

On top of the anticipated traffic troubles in the usual spots on Palm Beach near Mar-a-Lago, this visit comes with a few extra closures.

Both Phipps Ocean Park and Kruesler Park will be closed Thursday and Friday.

Barry Freedman owns the Lake Worth Beach Tee Shirt Co. right next to Kruesler Park. While the closure and congestion might slow down business a little, Freedman says it shouldn't be too bad.

“I don’t think it’s going to be that heavy of a loss but I think it will be prohibitive a little bit for the customers, but they’ll all be back Monday,” said Freedman.

