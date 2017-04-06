Child, 7, identified in fatal Lantana wreck - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Child, 7, identified in fatal Lantana wreck

A 7-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a tow truck in Lantana Wednesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened at South Broadway and West Pine Street at 8:30 p.m. 

The tow truck was making a left turn from northbound Broadway to West Pine St.

As the tow truck made the turn, FHP said the child, identified as Jordan Johnson of Lantana, walked out in front of the tow truck. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Mom came home from church with her other son, and they saw him lying in the road… Just very traumatizing... I can only speak for myself I can imagine with the mother's going through, said neighbor Mary Smith. 

The driver of the tow truck was not hurt. 

The FHP report said the case is under investigation.  No charges have been filed. 

