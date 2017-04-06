Businesses curious about presidential meeting

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

As the leaders of the world’s two largest economies meet, general managers and company presidents will keep an eye on the business side of their conversations.

One West Palm Beach manufacturer explained changes to trade deals or regulations could impact jobs in our backyard.

Hidden in a row of warehouses, one small business produces a big part of nearly every electronic device you own.

“Cellphone industry, satellites, military applications, sensors,” Ronnie Phelix rattled off a list.

He’s the general manager at Wafer World. It makes the silicon disks those electronics rely on.

“These are going to Rolex in Switzerland,” he pointed out on a tour of the West Palm Beach facility that employs about ten people.

The raw materials behind each piece come from China. Current trade deals have allowed the company to stay in business for 21 years.

So as Presidents Xi Jinping and Donald Trump prepare to meet in Palm Beach County, Phelix would love to be a fly on the wall of Mar-a-Lago.

“I’ve been very interested in seeing how those talks go,” he admitted.

Phelix said Wafer World has plans to expand into markets beyond simply silicon. Slight changes in trade deals could tilt the company toward continuing with that expansion, or reconsidering.

“I’d show [President Trump] that small business is the backbone of America and we do need other countries to support us on that,” Phelix explained.

In downtown West Palm Beach, Kelly Smallridge is positive.

“Palm Beach County will definitely ride all of the waves President Trump brings to our area,” she said.

Smallridge is the director of the county’s Business Development Board. Her job is to lure businesses to Palm Beach County.

She said the attention this presidential visit places on the area could bring more opportunities for the people living here.

“With the ports and three international airports, we have the infrastructure here in South Florida to increase those ties to Chinese companies,” said Smallridge.