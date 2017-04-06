Two killed in Florida Turnpike crash ID'd - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Two killed in Florida Turnpike crash ID'd

Two people died in a crash on the Turnpike in central Palm Beach County Thursday morning.

It happened just past Southern Boulevard at 8:50 a.m.

A northbound tractor-trailer driven by 41-year-old Rodolfo Gonzalez Jr., of Lake Worth may have suffered a medical issue, left the road and crashed into a pickup pulling a utility trailer that was stopped on the east shoulder of the road as well as a pedestrian standing next to the utility trailer, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The semi continued some distance and drove into a chain-link fence.

Gonzalez later died at a hospital.

The pedestrian, identified as Ronald John Cook, 68, of Davie, died at the scene.

A passenger in the pickup was not hurt.

FHP said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

