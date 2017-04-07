China president's visit causes rally of hundreds

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

While Chinese President Xi Jinping traveled to the U.S. to meet with President Trump at Mar-a-Lago, hundreds of Vietnamese Americans traveled from across the country to voice their concerns about China's leader.

Demonstrators gathered along Southern Boulevard and Flagler Drive in West Palm Beach. The words spoken and signs flashed, were not welcoming.

"I just want to tell the people of American and American government watch out [for] Chinese communist government," said Hien Nguyen of Boynton Beach.

Nguyen joned the Vietnamese Americans from all over the state on Flagler Drive and Southern Boulevard, the presidential route to Mar-a-Lago. The group waved American and Vietnam banners to send a message to President Trump.

"We support President, our President any way because we voted for him, we just let the world know China's communist leader is no good," added Nguyen.

In between the signs saying 'Stop China aggression' and 'China get out of Vietnamese waters,' was a welcome sign for China's President.

"Chinese people here welcome my country's people," said Chull Yu, a Chinese supporter who lives in West Palm Beach.

Yu says she did not mind the Vietnamese demonstration, she just wants to show Chinese and Americans are coming together. Khoa Nguyen of Fort Lauderdale says his issue is not with the Chinese people, it's with the country's leader.

"This is a free country and we want President Trump to hear our voice and help our people," said Khoa Nguyen.

It's ironic having President Xi around all this free speech.

“This is totally different from China,” says Iris Lu, 28, who was born in China. She moved to the US five years ago. She works at the University of Florida.

She's one of about 100 Florida based members of a Chinese religion Falun Gang.

She wanted the communist leader to hear her message.

“Ask President Xi to release my mom,” she says.

Lu says her mother, Cuipeng Deng, was sentenced to prison for practicing her religion.

“I think it's very very good that we have the freedom here and tell people the truth about what's happening in China,” she says.

It remains to be seen if human rights will be discussed between the two world leaders.