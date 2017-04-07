ALDI recalls frozen peas for possible listeria - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

ALDI recalls frozen peas for possible listeria

ALDI has voluntarily recalled Season’s Choice Frozen Sweet Peas due to possible listeria contamination.

RELATED: More recall news

The product was sold at stores in Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia.

The company said in a news release that it has removed the affected product from stores in those states.

The potentially affected product is packaged in a 16 oz. bag, has the UPC code 041498164294 and contains one of the following packaging codes and best by dates on the back of the bag:

Packaging Codes  Best By Date 
DC17038 PLAB6176 08/2018 
DC27038 PLAB6176 08/2018 
DC27038 BNAF7286 08/2018 
DC37038 BNAF7286 08/2018 
DC47038 PLAC6216 08/2018 
DC57038 PLAC6216 08/2018 

As of Tuesday, no illnesses related to this product have been reported, and no other ALDI products are affected by this recall.

Customers who have questions about this recall may contact the supplier, Lakeside Foods, Inc., at 1-800-466-3834, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern time.

