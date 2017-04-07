Residents look for shelter after the storm, after severe weather hits Okeechobee County

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. - Joyce Bond is counting her blessings tonight.

With only a few of her possessions by her side at the Fort Drum Community Church in Okeechobee County, she knows things could have been much worse, as a possible tornado pounded the small rural county.

“All of a sudden, glass and debris was flying all over and I put my arms up and rolled off my bed,” Joyce says.

Minutes felt like hours, as the storm passed outside.

“I started looking around and I couldn't believe it,” Joyce says. “All the windows in my house were broken out, but the roof was still on the house.”

For others, however, total devastation.

The sheriff told us 17 homes, including Joyce’s, were damaged.

Two were knocked completely off their foundation.

“The most challenging part I would say is to make sure that we're meeting the needs of the clients,” says Sarah Ruwe with the local Red Cross.

The organization is providing food, shelter, and a helping hand.

“Whatever else we can do, we can always lend that hope, that hug, and that reassurance that someone cares about what happened to these people,” Ruwe says.

Joyce is grateful for that help, and happy to be alive.

“My animals are ok, I was ok, I still had the roof on. I'm just so thankful.”

