NWS suspects EF2 tornado hit Okeechobee County

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

The National Weather Service is in Okeechobee County on Friday to survey the damage from fast-moving storms that left a path of destruction.

The NWS suspects that an EF2 tornado hit the Fort Drum area but are heading to another site to make the final determination. They have scheduled a 2:30 p.m. news conference.

Three homes were destroyed by a possible tornado and another 17 were damaged Thursday, Sheriff Noel Stephen said at a Thursday afternoon news conference.

"By the grace of God, no one died," Stephen said."You can't do anything to help these folks right now … Some of these folks may not even have insurance. I don't know how I can help them.”

A woman was injured and taken to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center. Her exact condition was not known.

“You don’t know what to do. You don’t’ know whether… to start picking, start cleaning or start crying,” Rodney Kemple said when he saw that his mobile home had been destroyed.

Fort Drum Community Church was set up as a shelter for those affected by the severe weather.

Campers were overturned near Kissimmee Prairie Preserve State Park by a possible tornado.

On US 441 near Fort Drum fallen limbs were blocking streets, she said. At mile markers 183 and 184 several wrecks were reported on the Turnpike.

There were also multiple reports of hail in Vero Beach and other areas of Indian River County.