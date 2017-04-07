First ladies visit Bak Middle School in WPB - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

First ladies visit Bak Middle School in WPB

Story Video: Click here

First Lady Melania Trump and Madame Peng of China visited Bak Middle School of the Arts on Friday.

The two arrived by motorcade around 11 a.m. and stayed at the school for about an hour. 

Outside the school, a group had gathered with Chinese and American flags and welcome signs, hoping to get a glimpse of the two first ladies as they made their way inside. 

Both went from table to table, asking students questions about their projects. 

China's first lady, who is a famous singer in that country, also spoke with a student in Mandarin. 

They were also serenaded by the school's choir. 

Bak Middle School is a public school, serving over 13,000 students in the 6th, 7th, and 8th grade. 

After about an hour, the two first ladies returned for a luncheon at Mar-a-Lago. 

