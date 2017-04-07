Meeting between leaders leaves local impact - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Meeting between leaders leaves local impact

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

    Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

    Friday, March 23 2018 10:35 AM EDT2018-03-23 14:35:36 GMT

    The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

    More >>

    The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

    More >>

  • Lawyer: $500K bond excessive for shooting suspect's brother

    Lawyer: $500K bond excessive for shooting suspect's brother

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:36 PM EDT2018-03-22 03:36:19 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 11:00 PM EDT2018-03-23 03:00:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

    Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

    More >>

    Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

    More >>

  • AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

    AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:46 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:46:35 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 8:19 PM EDT2018-03-23 00:19:52 GMT
    (Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr)(Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr)

    A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

    More >>

    A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

    More >>
    •   

Story Video: Click here

From the streets of Manalapan, to the sidewalks of West Palm Beach, the meeting between President Xi Jinping and President Donald Trump made an impact on our area. 
 
For driver Michael Semler and others, it meant a little more time spent in traffic as President Xi's motorcade drove through West Palm Beach.

“It’s a little inconvenient now and then, like today,” Semler says. “We grew up in Washington DC, so the motorcades are part of life there, now they're part of life here."

Over in Manalapan, the impact for many was on the bottom line. 
 
Some businesses shut up shop for part of the visit.
 
“Yesterday, I closed a half day…just because I saw 35 sheriffs in riot gear,” says Jay Giragos with John G’s.
 
Giragos says he lost business, but isn't too concerned. 
 
“I think it was great,” he says. “Two major presidents in our area, right next door.”
 
At the nearby Ice Cream Club, in the shadow of the Eau resort where President Xi stayed, scoops were handed out in spades. 
 
“We have a lot of repeat customers, but nothing like the last few days,” says manager Tara Skrecz. “Very peaceful and quiet and very kind…it was fun.”
 
The visit left an impact, as others were looking to make one themselves. 
 
For a second day in a row those rallying against alleged religious persecution in China hope the demonstrations made an impression on President Xi.
 
“Now he's here in the US, the free country,” says protestor Chain Cosgrove. “So we have the opportunity to give him the message.”

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.