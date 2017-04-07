Seeing more iguanas this spring? Here's why

Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:36 PM EDT2018-03-22 03:36:19 GMT
(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...
Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.
(Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr)
A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...
Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.
You might have noticed you’re sharing your yard or neighborhood with a few more four-legged creatures this spring. Iguanas are making their presence known.
Experts told NewsChannel 5 iguanas breed this time of year and typically thrive in the spring and summer seasons.
A biologist explained the number of iguana has grown because recent winters haven’t been cold enough to kill significant portions of the lizard population.
“With the impacts of climate change, we’ll probably expect to see more iguanas and possibly see their populations expand northward,” said Bill Thomas, an invasive species strike team leader at The Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee Wildlife Refuge in suburban Boynton Beach.
Thomas said iguanas are not native to Florida. But the federal government hasn’t dedicated many assets to curbing their population because they are not predators like Burmese pythons or Nile monitor lizards.
Some pest control companies said trapping and relocating iguanas won’t keep them out of your yard. The best solution is to remove fruit-bearing trees and hibiscus flowers from your yard because they attract the lizards.