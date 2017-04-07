Group needs donations for Memorial Day tribute - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Group needs donations for Memorial Day tribute

A budding Memorial Day tradition needs your help to continue this year.

Since 2015, Flags for Fallen Vets places a miniature American flag in front of each gravesite at the South Florida National Cemetery in suburban Lake Worth.

This year, the group needs more than $3,000 to buy about 8,000 new flags. Some were damaged last year, and the cemetery has added more than 1,000 gravesites.

An organizer said the display of flags pays tribute to the sacrifices military families make for our country.   

“You never know when you’re going to be called up for duty, and you never know when you’re going to pay the ultimate sacrifice for your country. So this is the least we can do to honor those who came before us,” explained Benito Avendano, a local coordinator for Flags for Fallen Vets.

The non-profit needs donations to buy the flags. And volunteers to install the flags the Sunday before Memorial Day.

For information on how you can help, click here. 

