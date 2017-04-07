Shelter offers reward for stolen dog - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

A $500 reward is being offered to anyone who helps return a stolen dog to Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

The Chihuahua mix 'Penelope' was stolen right out of its cage Wednesday. The man and woman who took the dog were caught on surveillance video.

Executive Director Rich Anderson says the man and woman did not use the main entrance to walk in, instead they came in through the side dog adoption door. The video shows the two standing by 'Penelope's' cage and then somehow opened the cage and took the dog out through the side door.

The 6-year-old Chihuahua mix was just finishing up dental work and had already been adopted She was just about to join her new family and new home.

"Our utmost concern is getting that dog back here so that it can go to the home it was intended to go to," said Anderson.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the surveillance picture should call the West Palm Beach Police Department. The Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League is offering up $500 for Penelope's return.
 

