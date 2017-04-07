Hundreds go homeless for a night - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Hundreds go homeless for a night

About 300 people chose to lose their roof for a common cause. They are sleeping in someone else's shoes, or lack thereof, for one night.

The Lord's Place annual sleep out brings alumni and families together to raise awareness and funds for the homeless programs in Palm Beach County.

Sleeping in a tent is a luxury.

"We've already been fighting as in who gets to get in the tent," said Ernadell Filson.

She brought her daughter and friends from her church group to the sleep out event to learn about enduring the hardship that hundreds do in the community.

"I can't imagine myself not having a roof over my head," said Filson.

But Karen Berg can.

"I used to sleep on the street behind dumpsters, I used to sleep at the library in Lake Worth outside," said Berg.

Seven years ago she was on a lonely path, in treatment for drug and alcohol addiction and living on the streets. Then, The Lord's Place took her in.

"Once I was there, they just welcomed me with open arms," said Berg.

Through the non-profit's housing and job placement programs, Karen veered in the right direction. Fast forward to 2017, she has a stable job and a roof over her head.

"A lot of people don't understand, people do need a hand-up sometimes," added Berg.

And that's why The Lord's Place holds an annual sleep out.

"Where it doesn't matter who you are, it doesn't matter where you came form, what you're walk of life is. This particular night we are one," said Diana Stanley, CEO of The Lord's Place.

The Lord's Place alumni and local families come together, raise awareness and money for the programs that help many like Karen get a second chance.

"I'm grateful, you have no idea," said Berg.

The Lord's Place surpassed it's 300-thousand dollar fundraising goal. All of that money will go to services that help 1600 homeless people in Palm Beach County every year.

