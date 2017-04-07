Hundreds go homeless for a night

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

About 300 people chose to lose their roof for a common cause. They are sleeping in someone else's shoes, or lack thereof, for one night.

The Lord's Place annual sleep out brings alumni and families together to raise awareness and funds for the homeless programs in Palm Beach County.

Sleeping in a tent is a luxury.

"We've already been fighting as in who gets to get in the tent," said Ernadell Filson.

She brought her daughter and friends from her church group to the sleep out event to learn about enduring the hardship that hundreds do in the community.

"I can't imagine myself not having a roof over my head," said Filson.

But Karen Berg can.

"I used to sleep on the street behind dumpsters, I used to sleep at the library in Lake Worth outside," said Berg.

Seven years ago she was on a lonely path, in treatment for drug and alcohol addiction and living on the streets. Then, The Lord's Place took her in.

"Once I was there, they just welcomed me with open arms," said Berg.

Through the non-profit's housing and job placement programs, Karen veered in the right direction. Fast forward to 2017, she has a stable job and a roof over her head.



"A lot of people don't understand, people do need a hand-up sometimes," added Berg.



And that's why The Lord's Place holds an annual sleep out.

"Where it doesn't matter who you are, it doesn't matter where you came form, what you're walk of life is. This particular night we are one," said Diana Stanley, CEO of The Lord's Place.



The Lord's Place alumni and local families come together, raise awareness and money for the programs that help many like Karen get a second chance.

"I'm grateful, you have no idea," said Berg.



The Lord's Place surpassed it's 300-thousand dollar fundraising goal. All of that money will go to services that help 1600 homeless people in Palm Beach County every year.