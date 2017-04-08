Fire near First Data Field stadium contained

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

UPDATE: According to the Florida Forest Service, the fire has been caused by fireworks.

#StLucieCounty #MetsWildfire reported 4/7/17: 2139. Contained at 4/7/17: 2341. Cause- fireworks. Four acres burned.

UPDATE: According to the Florida Forest Service, the 4-acre wildfire has been contained.

#StLucieCounty #MetsWildfire contained at 4 acres. Wildfire skirted around a lake. The lake's reflection made the fire appear bigger. — FFS Okeechobee (@FFS_Okeechobee) April 8, 2017

EARLIER STORY:

St. Lucie County Fire Rescue is on the scene of a fire near the First Data Field baseball stadium.

A brush truck is on stand by, officials said.

Brenda Stokes with St. Lucie County Fire Rescue told NewsChannel 5 that fireworks or embers from fireworks sparkled the fire.

According to promotion schedule, tonight is fireworks night at the stadium. @WPTV pic.twitter.com/nP7CGjilXe — Andrew Lofholm (@AndrewLofholm) April 8, 2017

Crews are on scene of a fire off of NW Peacock Blvd in SLW. https://t.co/92oxa7WO4j — StLucieFireDistrict (@StLucieFireDist) April 8, 2017

Viewer Elaine Thomas sent us this video of a fire near Mets spring training field. Says she saw fireworks before it started. @WPTV pic.twitter.com/W0nKYnknKn — Andrew Lofholm (@AndrewLofholm) April 8, 2017

.@WPTV Fire officials say fire most likely caused by fireworks from game. — Andrew Lofholm (@AndrewLofholm) April 8, 2017