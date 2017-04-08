3 Shootings in 8-hour period in Indian River Co.

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla.-- The Indian River County Sheriff's Office (IRCSO) says there were three shooting incidents in an eight-hour period on Friday.

At approximately 5 p.m. Friday, shots were fired at an occupied residence in the 4800 block of 40th Avenue at Victory Park Apartments in Gifford.

Deputies say an hour after that shooting, a man walked into the Indian River Medical Center Emergency Room with a gunshot wound to the hand.

The man fled when deputies were called by Emergency Room staff. He was later located.

Deputies determined that the shooting occurred in the 4400 block of 31st Avenue, just three blocks where Deputy Garry Chambliss was killed on February 17, 2017.

The man refused to cooperate with deputies and no witnesses were found. Deputies say they do not believe the two incidents are related.

At approximately 1 a.m., deputies received a report of gunfire on 64th Court near 86th Lane in Wabasso. A man reported that he began to take fire from two vehicles as he drove north on 64th Court.

IRCSO says more than 15 7.62x39mm shell casings were recovered, signifying that the weapon used was likely a high powered AK-47 or SKS style rifle.

The man's vehicle was struck four times. One round traveled through the front windshield glass injuring his face.

Deputies say an occupied house was also struck, as well as two other vehicles - one more than 150 yards away.

The bullet traveling through the third vehicle went through the window, through a refrigerator behind the vehicle, through a window of a house, and ultimately lodged in a wall inside of the occupied residence.

Indian River County Sheriff Deryl Loar stated, "Despite our efforts, episodes of gunfire and a lack of witnesses continue to plague the Gifford and Wabasso areas. During the time of these events, Operation Safe Streets was being conducted with more than seven arrests made last night. These stray bullets are exactly like the ones that killed Deputy Chambliss less than two months ago. We are fortunate that no one was killed last night. It is time for the community to come together and help us get these criminals off the streets. If you know something about any of these incidents, or previous investigations, please come forward."

Anyone with information relating to the shootings is urged to call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS (8477).