Police locate missing Port St. Lucie man

    •   

UPDATE: Fort Pierce Police located Francis James Hurley at Jetty Park. He was in good health and has been reunited with his family.

----------------
ORIGINAL STORY:
----------------

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- Port St. Lucie police are asking for the community's help in locating 80-year-old Francis James Hurley, who suffers from Dementia and Alzheimer's disease.

Hurley was reportedly last seen at his home in the 600 block of NW Kildare Street in Port St. Lucie on Saturday, April 8, 2017 at 7 a.m.

He is believed to have left on foot and there is no known direction of travel.

Francis James Hurley Jr. is described as a white male, 5' 7" tall, weighing 140 lbs., with short gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white Polo shirt, white shorts, and a trucker style baseball cap with an orange emblem.

If you spot Francis James Hurley, call 911 or the Port St. Lucie Police Department at 772-871-5001.

