911 Calls released after tornado hits Fort Drum

Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion
Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.
Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for
Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.
We are hearing what it was like in the moments after a tornado with at least 100 mph winds ripped through the Fort Drum area Thursday morning. The tornado destroyed three homes and damaged 17 others.
Emergency officials took 21 calls in all, here's what some sounded like:
"The neighbors are concerned with one house here totally destroyed, and there's a lady vehicle in the yard and it's just totally destroyed," said one caller.
"And I think there's people hurt where the tornado went through. There's a tree on a house. I can't give you no address or nothing," said another caller.
"There's trees down in the campground and a man I believe who might be caught underneath is truck," said one caller.
"Leg and arms were pinched under the truck."
"I just wanted to make sure, my daughter just called and she got out of the house and there's power lines all over the road just tying to see if other people survived. But they got her out of the house. Just wanted to make sure you're headed out that way."