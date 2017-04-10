Sheriff chopper tracks down teen theft suspects - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Sheriff chopper tracks down teen theft suspects

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. - Two teens were arrested early Monday morning after fleeing in a stolen vehicle Sunday evening, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office. 

At approximately 9 30 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to the 4600 block of Paleo Pines Circle regarding a stolen vehicle.

According to the victim, the vehicle was stolen from their driveway by three young men on bicycles. 

At approximately 3 a.m, officials received a complaint of reckless driving at U.S. 1 and Rio Mar.

Deputies say they attempted to stop the car but it took off at a high speed. 

A Port St. Lucie Police Department officer located the vehicle driving over 90 mph with no headlights near Savona and Gatlin Boulevard. 

Officials say the suspects ended up colliding with a tree on SW Calabria and then ran into the neighborhood. 

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Aviation Unit said it directed Port St. Lucie officers on the ground, including a K-9, in locating one of the suspects who tried to hide in a resident's parked vehicle in their driveway. He was taken into custody by Port St. Lucie officers without incident.

Several minutes later, the air unit located a second suspect in a wooded lot nearby. He was also taken into custody. 

