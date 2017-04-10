Sheriff chopper tracks down teen theft suspects

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. - Two teens were arrested early Monday morning after fleeing in a stolen vehicle Sunday evening, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.

At approximately 9 30 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to the 4600 block of Paleo Pines Circle regarding a stolen vehicle.

According to the victim, the vehicle was stolen from their driveway by three young men on bicycles.

At approximately 3 a.m, officials received a complaint of reckless driving at U.S. 1 and Rio Mar.

Deputies say they attempted to stop the car but it took off at a high speed.

A Port St. Lucie Police Department officer located the vehicle driving over 90 mph with no headlights near Savona and Gatlin Boulevard.

Officials say the suspects ended up colliding with a tree on SW Calabria and then ran into the neighborhood.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Aviation Unit said it directed Port St. Lucie officers on the ground, including a K-9, in locating one of the suspects who tried to hide in a resident's parked vehicle in their driveway. He was taken into custody by Port St. Lucie officers without incident.

Several minutes later, the air unit located a second suspect in a wooded lot nearby. He was also taken into custody.

