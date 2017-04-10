Florida Panthers reinstate Dale Tallon as GM, remove Tom Rowe as - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Florida Panthers reinstate Dale Tallon as GM, remove Tom Rowe as coach

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) -- The Florida Panthers have reinstated Dale Tallon as general manager and removed Tom Rowe as interim coach.

The team also said Monday that Tallon will remain president of hockey operations. The Panthers finished 14 points out of a playoff spot after winning the Atlantic Division a year ago.

Rowe became general manager last May, part of a front-office reshuffling. He also replaced Gerard Gallant as coach in November after Florida started 11-10-1.

Tallon was the GM for six years before Rowe got the job. Rowe will remain with the organization as a special adviser to Tallon.

The Panthers say the search for the next coach will begin immediately.

Florida went 24-26-10 under Rowe. Its next coach will be the franchise's 15th in 23 years.
    

