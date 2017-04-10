Rising football star drowns in rip current

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

There is a stunned silence inside the house Venel Vaillant called home. Family members rare allying to aid the teen's parents.

“He was very kind, a nice and loving child. He loves everybody," said Evelyne Charlesdessin, an aunt.

He was a growing young man, but still known to many as “Junior.”

“You always need a hug and you have to give him a hug. He loves his family and he loved his friends. Everybody is Junior’s friend," said Charlesdessin.

Saturday, Vaillant was with four friends at Sea Turtle Beach in Jensen Beach when a lifeguard warned the group to get out of the water.

According to a Martin County Sheriff’s office report, the group soon realized the water was getting too deep for them to touch the bottom and they were being pulled out by a rip current.

Vaillant was the only one of the five who could not swim back to shore.

“Pretty much sure he does not know how to swim. I’m pretty much sure," said Petris Vaillant, an uncle.

Rescue attempts by one of Vaillant's friends, and by lifeguards, were not successful. His body was found a short time later by a sheriff’s helicopter. Students at Centennial said the mood Monday was very somber.

“How do you take finding out your friend drowned? Everyone’s coping the best way possible," said Junior Milly Coby.

Vaillant was a sophomore on the football team, a defensive lineman who was emerging as one of the teams’ stars.

In fact, the coaching staff planned to have him play on both sides of the ball this fall.

“He was one of those guys always joking, always smiling. He brought life to the room," said Centennial Head Football Coach Jamar Chaney.

Coach Chaney says Vaillant started as a freshman and had an offer from the University of Florida to participate in their summer football camp. But Chaney says he wasn’t just a special player, but a special person.

“As coaches we get on players. I never seen Venel talk back to an adult or get upset. He was the type of person who was going to live life to the fullest and enjoy it," said Chaney.

A Go Fund Me account has been set up to help the family.