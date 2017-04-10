Sen. Nelson, scientists discuss climate change

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

Local scientists say climate change is an issue that needs to be addressed with South Florida in jeopardy of rising sea levels.

Monday those scientists brought their concerns to Florida Senator Bill Nelson.

The field hearing for the Senate Commerce Committee is about accepting the fact that sea levels are rising and there's no other place in the world in more danger than South Florida.

"It's on their doorstep," says Dr. Ben Kirkman, a scientist at the University of Miami.He says sea levels could rise as much as two feet by 2060.

Kirkman says local governments are taking steps.

"Miami Beach has been putting in a pumping station. There's new resiliency officers in Dade County. There's the four-county compact looking into sea level rise," says Kirkman.

Senator Nelson says the key is making this a non-political issue.

"Only 1 percent or less that will say from a scientific standpoint this is not occurring," says Sen. Nelson.

Palm Beach County Commissioner Steven Abrams, a Republican, says most of South Florida believes climate change is an issue.

"I can tell you my constituents, Democrats, Republicans, and Independents are concerned about the issue," says Abrams.

Scientists hope their voices are heard.

"Floridians are insisting our local governments figure it out how to respond and that's what we're doing," says Kirkman.