Drought causing issues with dust, canal levels

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

LOXAHATCHEE GROVES, Fla. - If you want to see how dry it is in Loxahatchee Groves, look no further than the vegetation in Gisela Pferdekamper’s front yard on Collecting Canal Road.



That’s not snow covering her trees.



“That's the dust on the road. It makes it gray,” she says, pointing at the tree.



Gisela, who owns an art studio in Loxahatchee, says the drought and increased dust is creating a tough situation for her clients.



“We've considered giving them $6 so they can go to a car wash every time they come out, but they don't want to do that either,” she says.



It's also causing a strain on her family's well being, as she says her husband is now dealing with issues.



“I walk the dog with a [mask] so it's covered,” Gisela says.



Neighbors say they are fed up with the situation and want the road paved - especially as the drought worsens.

It’s not just the dust causing concern.

Marge Herzog has lived here since the towns incorporation, and is also president of the town's landowner's association.

She's seen the recent drought reduce canals and lakes to puddles.

“We have seen it linger quite a while,” Marge says.

It's a concern - especially in a town where so many people use well water.

“When the water table goes down, some of the wells could go dry if they aren't deep enough,” she says.

That may force residents to haul water across town, or even use their swimming pools water to flush their toilets.

Herzog says a possible solution would be to pump more water from the C-51 canal - but it's a slow moving process between the state's water management district and the town's water management district.

FOX 29 attempted to contact the town and the water control district about the drought issues, but we never heard back from the council, and the district declined to comment.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.