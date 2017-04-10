10-Year-old's hair cut on school bus by bully - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

10-Year-old's hair cut on school bus by bully

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

    Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

    Friday, March 23 2018 10:35 AM EDT2018-03-23 14:35:36 GMT

    The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

    More >>

    The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

    More >>

  • Lawyer: $500K bond excessive for shooting suspect's brother

    Lawyer: $500K bond excessive for shooting suspect's brother

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:36 PM EDT2018-03-22 03:36:19 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 11:00 PM EDT2018-03-23 03:00:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

    Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

    More >>

    Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

    More >>

  • AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

    AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:46 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:46:35 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 8:19 PM EDT2018-03-23 00:19:52 GMT
    (Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr)(Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr)

    A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

    More >>

    A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

    More >>
    •   

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - An act of bullying on a school bus has a mother questioning the safety of her son aboard Port Saint Lucie School buses. Her 10-year-old son's hair was cut by another child who brought a scissors on the bus.

It doesn't bother the fourth grader, who we are not identifying, that other kids have been teasing him about his long hair.

"Says you look like a girl, you need to cut your hair," said the child describing the way other children have been teasing him.

Last week a 9-year-old boy on his bus took the bullying to another level. The fourth grader remembers hearing a snipping sound by the back of his head.

"First I did this [grabs the back of his head] and there was a whole chunk of hair and I looked back and somebody had the scissors in their hand," said the child. "I felt shocked cause they don't know what I was going to do with my hair."

The child has been growing his hair to donate it to cancer patients. He said he told a school staff member what happened, but his mother Pamela said she never received a call from the school the day of the incident.

"So he apparently came back on the bus with this kid who still had the same scissor on him because the school didn’t do anything," said Pamela, the child's mother who is also not being physically identified to protect her son's identity.

The next morning Pamela went to the school to get answers. She had her child point out the accused student to another staff member, then she learned there is proof of the bulling on the bus.

"The security officer viewed the video of the bus and found it was alarming enough to call Port St. Lucie Police Department," she said.

A police report says the video showed several students misbehaving and a child clearly cutting the boy's hair. The child involved told the officer a girl dared him to do it. Pamela says this isn't the only child who has bullied her son.

"He comes home 90 percent of the time crying, runs to the car and breaks down," said Pamela.

The 10-year-old boy plans to continue growing his hair and has a message for the bullies.

"Don’t ruin people's dreams because if they had a dream and I ruined it for them they would be upset," said the child.

FOX 29 has requested the school bus video from the Port St. Lucie School District. The School District released this statement following the bus incident:

"St. Lucie Public Schools investigated a reported incident on a school bus in which a student was alleged to have cut another student’s hair. The District followed through with a thorough investigation, parent contact, and appropriate discipline as per standard procedure."

Pamela says another child was also disciplined for another bullying incident against her son last month. The school sent her a letter stating the administration is following up by checking in with her son to make sure the bullying incidents have stopped. Pamela also says her son was moved to another school bus.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.