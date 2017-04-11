Boating survivor recalls tragedy 1 year later

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. -- It was exactly a year ago, when a Port St. Lucie man watched three of his family members drown in the ocean.

He was left clinging onto the side of their capsized boat with all his strength for hours.

Now, Robert Stewart is counting his blessings to be alive and sharing that appreciation with those who helped him survive.

Monday, Stewart visited the doctors, nurses and hospital staff at Martin Medical Center to thank them for helping him recover.

“Just to show them some appreciation because what we do in life sometimes is thankless,” Stewart said.

By the time he was rescued, Stewart said he had been in the water more than 20 hours. He suffered a heart attack from the stress he put his body through. He ruptured two disks in his back, he says, on top of other conditions like Hypothermia.

Stewart still has mixed emotions thinking about the tragedy.

“You know, thankful, remorseful, sad, happy,” Stewart said. “I think about them all the time. All the time.”

His cousin, Fernandez Jones, Jones’ 9-year-old son Jaden, and Jones’ Stepfather Willis Bell, lost their lives after losing their grip to relentless, beating waves.

“I literally was touching all of them as the took their last breath.”

Jaden was the last person Stewart tried to save.



“That was the toughest part, for me. Definitely the toughest part,” Stewart said.

He says his own family on land, and God, helped him fight long enough to be found.

“It was just me and God. It’s like he was saying do this,” Stewart explained.

The rest of the credit he gives to the crews who rescued him, and his medical team.

To this day, he says he is still not exactly sure what caused the boat to leak and take on water.

He is also thinking of putting his story on paper someday, hoping it can be an inspiration to other people.

