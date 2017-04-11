Boynton collecting unpaid red-light camera fines - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Boynton collecting unpaid red-light camera fines

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - The red-light cameras in Boynton Beach are off, but the city continues to collect outstanding fines.

At last week’s city commission meeting, the city attorney said there are more than 5,500 unpaid violations.

The city turned off the cameras on Dec. 31, 2016 partly because of lawsuits challenging the legality of the program.

As some drivers fight their tickets in court, the city is forced to spend money it would otherwise collect from tickets on defending the violations in court.

At Tuesday’s commission meeting, the city attorney told commissioners the city made more that it spent while pursuing outstanding tickets.

During January and February, the city made slightly more than $100,000 while spending about $5,000 in attorney fees.

Drivers can pay their fine online and at City Hall.

The city attorney told commissioners he expects to resolve all the outstanding tickets in the next six months.

Several class-action-style lawsuits challenging red-light programs in Florida are pending in state and federal courts. However, the city attorney told commissioners he didn’t expect a ruling would force the city to pay back violators. 

