16-Year-old Vero boy killed in 3-vehicle crash

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens.

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

A 16-year-old boy from Vero Beach was killed in a Monday afternoon wreck in Indian River County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 4:21 p.m. at the intersection of 27th Avenue SW and 13th Street SW.

FHP said Kyle Robert Nevins, 16, was driving a 1998 Honda Civic northbound on County Road 607 approaching 13th Street SW.

At the same time, a 2015 Chevy Equinox was traveling northbound on County Road 607 approaching 13th Street SW.

Nevins was directly behind the Equinox.

A third vehicle, a 2000 Toyota Avalon, was traveling southbound on County Road 607 approaching 13th Street SW.

FHP said the Equinox slowed down for traffic ahead.

For unknown reasons, Nevins failed to slow down and swerved to the left. The front right of his Civic collided with the rear left of the Equinox.

Nevins' Civic traveled in a northerly direction into the southbound lane, colliding with the front left of the Avalon.

The Civic traveled overturned, and Nevins was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No one else was hurt in the wreck, but the report says charges are pending.

