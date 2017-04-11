Man claims self-defense in Boynton shooting

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

A man is claiming self-defense in the shooting death of another man Monday night in Boynton Beach.

The incident happened at about 6:30 p.m. at the Clipper Cove Apartments on Southern Cross Circle.

Philorius Joseph, 32, of Delray Beach, told police he shot Evan Herring, 28, after Herring lunged at him and punched him.

Joseph had just taken the mother of his children to her mother’s apartment at Clipper Cove. That’s when Herring, who also has a child with her, confronted them, according to police.

Joseph told police he has tried to avoid Herring due to previous confrontations.

This time, Joseph said Herring lunged at him, punched him in the face and then set up in a fighting stance.

Police said Joseph told them he recently had surgery, could not physically fight Herring, and was worried if he ran he would be attacked from behind.

Joseph told police he felt his only recourse to defend himself was to use deadly force.

Police said Joseph has a valid license to carry a concealed weapon.

He remained on scene and surrendered after the shooting.

Police said he has been released from custody, but the investigation continues.