Man claims self-defense in Boynton shooting

A man is claiming self-defense in the shooting death of another man Monday night in Boynton Beach.

The incident happened at about 6:30 p.m. at the Clipper Cove Apartments on Southern Cross Circle.

Philorius Joseph, 32, of Delray Beach, told police he shot Evan Herring, 28, after Herring lunged at him and punched him.

Joseph had just taken the mother of his children to her mother’s apartment at Clipper Cove.  That’s when Herring, who also has a child with her, confronted them, according to police.

Joseph told police he has tried to avoid Herring due to previous confrontations.

This time, Joseph said Herring lunged at him, punched him in the face and then set up in a fighting stance.

Police said Joseph told them he recently had surgery, could not physically fight Herring, and was worried if he ran he would be attacked from behind.

Joseph told police he felt his only recourse to defend himself was to use deadly force.

Police said Joseph has a valid license to carry a concealed weapon.

He remained on scene and surrendered after the shooting.

Police said he has been released from custody, but the investigation continues.

 

