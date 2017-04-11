Gov. declares state of emergency over wildfires - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Gov. declares state of emergency over wildfires

picture by FLORIDA FOREST SERVICE picture by FLORIDA FOREST SERVICE

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Rick Scott has issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency in Florida following the recent wildfires across the state and the potential for increased wildfires to continue this year.

Florida wildfires have already burned 250 percent more acreage during the first 3 months of 2017 than during the same time period last year.

Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam said, “Wildfires are burning more than 20,000 acres in Florida right now, and we haven’t seen this active of a season since 2011. From St. George Island in the Panhandle to a wildfire just north of one of the world’s most famous tourist attractions in Orlando, we’re seeing that every area of our state is susceptible to wildfire. I thank Governor Scott for signing this executive order, which will ensure we have every resource available to us to combat these wildfires to protect life, property and wildlife. May God bless our brave firefighters who are working tirelessly to protect us.”

Scott said, "I’ve continued to be in contact with Commissioner Putnam and local officials about the wildfires across the state and today I am declaring a state of emergency in Florida to ensure we are ready to respond to and prepare for these fires."

